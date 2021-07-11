'He Is My Younger Brother': Suvendu Denies Tiff With Soumitra, Ghosh To Meet JP Nadda

Amid the escalating tensions within the Bengal BJP, LoP Suvendu Adhikari responded to BJP MP Saumitra Khan's remarks against him saying that he will 'not take it seriously.' Calling Khan a 'younger brother', Adhikari stated that he will go and have lunch with him and smoothen differences. Suvendu's statements come after Khan expressed his displeasure with him publically on social media and accused him of taking all the credit for BJP's achievements in Bengal.

"I will not comment. I will not take it seriously. He is my younger brother. I will go and have lunch at his residence in Delhi. I had campaigned for Saumitra Khan in Kotulpur in 2011," Suvendu Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh will meet party president JP Nadda at his residence on Sunday. As per sources, issues related to the organization and post-poll challenges will be discussed. He is also likely to give feedback on probable turncoats. Notably, another cause of discord within the saffron party has been turncoat MLA Mukul Roy who has been elected as the PAC's chairman after being nominated as a BJP MLA despite of the party's opposition. On June 11, Mukul Roy had rejoined the TMC.

Soumitra Khan slams Adhikari, Ghosh

Taking to Facebook, Soumitra Khan on July 8 resigned as the BJYM chief (which he rescinded later) and lashed out at state BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleging that he did not understand what happens in the party. “From today, due to personal reasons, I am relieving myself of the responsibility of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit. I was in BJP, I am in BJP, and will continue to be a part of it," said Khan in his Facebook video.

Lashing out at Adhikari, he added, "This leader of opposition in the state should look in the mirror. He is misleading the leaders of New Delhi. He considers himself the tallest leader of the party in Bengal".

Meanwhile, Ghosh has chalked up Khan's tirade as resentment due to Adhikari's rise in the party saying, "Suvendu had enjoyed power in TMC before joining the BJP. Now he is cornering other leaders in BJP. Old and loyal members are bound to get upset."