Hijab Row: SP's Rubina Khanum Justifies 'chopping Hands' Remark; 'what I Said Was Correct'

After threatening to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rubina Khanum on Saturday justified her prior remarks by asking what is one supposed to do if a cloth is snatched from their head. Earlier on Saturday, Khanum asserted that religious symbols like tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of Indian culture, and those attacking hijabs are 'kalyug's raavans'.

Speaking to ANI, Rubina Khanum stated, "Whatever I said was completely correct. In this nation, anyone can wear anything they want to. What is this chaos of not letting them wear a hijab? If you try to snatch the cloth from our head, what will anyone do ? If this happens to anyone's daughter, what will you do?"

'Will chop off hands of those touching our hijabs': SP leader Rubina Khanum

Earlier, Rubina Khanum sparked controversy after she threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs. She was heard saying, "This (hijab row) is an attack on our daughter's self-pride. If someone touches our hijab, we will chop off their hands. India is a diverse nation. Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of our culture. Politicisation on these things is the epitome of low. Will these Kaliyugi Raavans rob us of our Hijabs? Don't do the mistake of underestimating women. Be it any party's govt, I will become Razia Sultan and Rani and chop off your hands."

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14. Following this, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

A week ago, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes when in December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, which did not allow students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."