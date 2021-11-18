Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Says BJP Will 'brainstorm' On Bypoll Failure

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur accepted that the results of the recently concluded by-elections in the state were not as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected and informed that the party will hold state executive meetings from November 24 to November 26 to discuss the results.

While talking to ANI, he said, “Himachal Pradesh has progressed in every field. We will think, brainstorm on the results of the by-elections that have come recently, which are not as per our expectations. There is a meeting of our state executive on 24th, 25th and 26th. We will sit and discuss it and wherever there is scope for improvement, whether within the party or within the government, we will definitely improve and move forward by reforming."

Bypolls were contested for three Assembly seats -Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai - and the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. BJP candidates were defeated by the Congress in all the seats.

'Will leave no stone unturned to bring BJP govt to power in Himachal': Jairam Thakur

Regarding a possible reshuffle in the government, CM Thakur said, “At present, neither the party leadership has discussed this subject nor has there been any discussion on this subject in the organisation. I think when there is a discussion, then only this can be answered."

"I am here because of the party, I am for the party. Whatever the party orders will be followed. But there is no need to say on all these things now," he added.

The Himachal Chief Minister also said that he was aware that there has been a change in power in the state every five years since 1985. "Even the big veteran leaders who believed in themselves were not able to bring back the power. We will try our best. We will leave no stone unturned and will work hard to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party government to power in Himachal Pradesh. Will try to do better work at the government and organization levels,” Thakur said.

'We will make things better over the next year'

Thakur said that his government will correct things in terms of governance before the elections. Highlighting the work done in the previous four years, CM Thakur said, "We have worked honestly. Our government's tenure of 4 years is nearing completion. But, there is not a single allegation against the government. Where the list of allegations used to be released only after three months, I can say that we have given an honest government to Himachal Pradesh."

He added, "The way the entire country faced the COVID crisis, the way Himachal Pradesh faced the COVID crisis, no Chief Minister who lived in Himachal Pradesh has gone through this phase till now. But still, we did not let the work stop and tried to do all-around development in every Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. We have worked in every field."

(With inputs from ANI)