The elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

The PMARQ Exit Poll has predicted that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP is likely to win between 34 and 39 assembly seats. The majority mark is 35. The official poll results will be announced on December 8.

On the other hand, Congress is projected to bag 28 to 33 seats. Other political parties are likely to have small gains. AAP is forecasted to get 0-1 seat, and others and independents 1 to 4 seats. The error margin for the PMARQ Exit Poll is +/-3 percent.

In terms of vote share, BJP is projected to get 44.8% votes, Congress 42.9%, AAP 2.8% and others 9.5%.

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Vote% prediction Seat prediction BJP 44.8% 34-39 INC 42.9% 28-33 AAP 2.8% 0-1 Others 9.5% 1-4 Total 100% 64

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur is predicted to win from the Seraj assembly constituency, as per the P-MARQ Exit Poll. Senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is also projected to emerge victorious from the Shimla (Rural) seat.

Earlier, CM Jairam Thakur claimed that the saffron party will win assembly polls and change the state's tradition by forming the government for the second consecutive term. For several decades, Himachal Pradesh has been following a tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

2017 Himachal Pradesh election results

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably crossed the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member assembly, whereas Congress could win only 21 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats and CPI(M) one.