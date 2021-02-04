Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Part In Cycle Rally In Assam With BJP Workers & Locals

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took part in a bicycle rally in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The 16km rally which witnessed a massive participation of BJP workers including Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das and the local people commenced from Bihaguri and ended at Puthimari playground, Barchalla.

"A ride of love, joy and faith. Together, let’s move towards building a progressive & prosperous Assam. We commit to never let you down," Dr. Sarma tweeted. "Thousands of friends came out to join us in 16 km Cycle Rally at Barchalla with great enthusiasm," he added.

আদৰৰ জনতালৈ কৃতজ্ঞতা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ 🙏



Gratitude to all for pouring so much of love and affection during the cycle rally from #Bihaguri to #Puthimari Play Ground at #Barchalla, #Sonitpur today.



Sharing a video from the rally

আকৌ এবাৰ মোদী চৰকাৰ



It's so heartening to see the trust manifested by people in @BJP4India.



Your support keeps us moving ahead!



Glimpses from #CycleRally held at Sonitpur today

আপোনালোকৰ এই মৰম পাহৰিব নোৱাৰিম 🙏



A ride of love, joy & faith ❤🚴



Together, let's move towards building a progressive & prosperous #Assam.



We commit to never let you down.#HBSBikeRally @BJP4Assam @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/5UiajchLoa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 4, 2021

Join a cycle rally from Bihaguri to Puthimari Play Ground at Barchalla, Sonitpur.

After attending the cycle rally, Sarma laid the foundation stone of Borsola Model Degree College at Singimari, Doomdooma. "This project worth Rs 15.25 cr will be a milestone in imparting quality higher education in Sonitpur," he said.

145 hospitalized in Assam

Earlier in the day, it was reported that 145 people were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning in Assam's Karbi Anglong district after having biryani at a government function attended by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Health Minister said at a press conference in Guwahati that 145 people were admitted to the hospital since Tuesday night and 28 of them had been discharged. He added that 117 people are still under treatment and they are doing fine. Sarma revealed that he too had food from the same kitchen and had suffered from an upset stomach.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Ng Chandra Dhwaja Singha has stated that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the incident. "One person who attended the event died at a hospital on Tuesday night but it was yet to be ascertained whether food poisoning was the cause of his death," he said.

