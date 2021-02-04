In Assam, 145 Hospitalised & Himanta Sick After Biryani At Event Attended By CM; Probe On

More than 140 people were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assam's Karbi Anglong district after having biryani at a government function attended by CM Sarbananda Sonowal. This prompt the authorities to order an inquiry on Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the programme held in the Diphu Medical College on Tuesday, said he had fallen ill after having the food but he is fine now. Sonowal inaugurated the academic session of the MBBS course at the medical college and around 8,000 people who attended it were served packed biryani.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal, in presence of Ministers Shri @himantabiswa, Shri Sum Ronghang and Shri @Pijush_hazarika, MP Shri @horensingbey, KAAC CEM Shri @TuliramRonghang & other dignitaries, inaugurated the 1st academic session of MBBS course of Diphu Medical College in Diphu. pic.twitter.com/X8oj7xSwio — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 2, 2021

'I too suffered from stomach upset'

The Health Minister said at a press conference in Guwahati that 145 people were admitted to hospital since Tuesday night and 28 of them were discharged. He said that 117 people are still under treatment and they are all doing fine. Sarma said that he also had food from the "same kitchen and no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am fine now".

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Ng Chandra Dhwaja Singha said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the incident. "One person who attended the event died at a hospital on Tuesday night but it was yet to be ascertained whether food poisoning was the cause of his death," he said. Food samples were collected and sent for testing. Those who were admitted to the hospital complained of abdominal pain and vomiting.

READ | UK Parliament might debate on farmers stir as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures

READ | After Pak's Army chief pitches for 'peace'; another Indian Army Jawan martyred at LoC

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Assam on Feb 7

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 7 and lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and launch the scheme for the degradation of the state highways, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the poll-bound state in a fortnight. The assembly election in Assam is due in March-April this year.

The Prime Minister will visit Dhekiajuli from where he will lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Charaideo and Bishwanath districts. He will also launch the 'Assam Mala' scheme under which the state public works department will upgrade the state highways.

READ | Kejriwal warns legal action against Punjab CM over 'doctored video'; calls him 'BJP's CM'

READ | BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins Mamata camp after brief stint in saffron party

(With PTI inputs)