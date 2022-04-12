Hindu Vahini Chief, Who Accused K'taka Min KS Eshwarappa Of Corruption, Found Dead

In a shocking development, Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead on Tuesday. Patil had earlier accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He has now been found dead along with an alleged suicide note in a lodge in Udupi.

Hindu Vahini chief Santhosh Patil was reported missing earlier on Tuesday, April 12. He had reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He reportedly sent a suicide note to media personnel on Whatsapp prior to his disappearance. Following this, Patil’s body was found in a lodge in Udupi. The police are now investigating the matter and are considering suicide as well as murder as the reason for his death.

Meanwhile, the note found beside him blames minister Eshwarappa as the ‘sole reason’ behind his death. According to Patil’s alleged suicide note sent as a Whatsapp message, it was stated, “Minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved Lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids.” Further, in the note, he mentioned ‘salutes’ to his ‘media friends’. Following this, the opposition parties in Karnataka have lashed out at the minister and have demanded a strict investigation.

KS Eshwarappa solely responsible for his (Santosh Patil's) death, he should be sacked from Karnataka cabinet): Ex Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on death of Patil, a BJP leader & contractor, who had accused Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Min KS Eshwarappa of corruption pic.twitter.com/6fZRJnt9Do — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

Congress slams BJP over Santosh Patil's death, demands Eshwarappa's arrest

Responding to Santosh Patil’s death, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that Patil had committed suicide. He further mentioned the note found beside him and stated that Eshwarappa must be held responsible for the death. “Santosh Patil has committed suicide. In his statement, Patil made clear that Eswarappa is responsible for his death. Government should register case against Eshawarappa,” he told reporters.

Furthermore, he added that Eshwarappa must be arrested and be dismissed from the cabinet. Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the BJP-led government in the state over the Hindu Vahini chief’s death. Speaking about the incident, Surjewala said that CM Basavaraj Bommai remained a ‘spectator’ when a BJP worker committed suicide. “Bommai government is indulged in corruption. Santosh Patil's allegation has revealed all the corruption in BJP,” Surjewala said.

“When CM remained a mute spectator, BJP worker had to commit suicide. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were also silent,” the Congress leader said. “There has to be a murder case against Eshwarappa. If Bommai doesn't arrest Eshwarappa, it will prove that the CM is also corrupt,” he added. Surjewala further warned the BJP government of protest at the Karnataka CM’s residence if Eshwarappa failed to resign.

DK Shivakumar demands judicial enquiry

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar demanded judicial enquiry on the death of Santhosh Patil. Speaking to Republic on the incident, Shivakumar accused Eshwarappa of being ‘most corrupt.’ “The statement by Santosh Patil proves that corruption in the government is clear. We demand the resignation of Eshwarappa as he is the most corrupt man. Eshwarappa should be arrested and an FIR must be registered against him immediately. There is enormous corruption in the Bommai government,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader further reiterated that a judicial enquiry must be launched over the death of Patil. Earlier on March 23, Hindu Vahini national secretary Santosh Patil had accused KS Eeshwarappa of harassing him for the commission to clear bills of Rs 4 crores that were pending for almost a year.

Image: TWITTER/ ANI