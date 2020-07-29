Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Javadekar Welcome Rafale Jets, Call It A 'proud Moment' For India

Shortly after the five Rafale jets made a magnificent touchdown at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) base in Ambala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to welcome the powerful machines calling it a 'historic day' and 'a proud moment for India.' The Home Minister stated that he was certain that the fighter jets would prove to be a 'game-changer' for the country's defence force.

Shah also thanked PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh saying, "Induction of these next-generation aircraft is a true testimony of PM's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Modi govt is committed to build on India’s defence capabilities. I thank honourable PM for providing this unprecedented strength to our IAF."

Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous @IAF_MCC and a proud moment for India!



These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority. pic.twitter.com/wTsK0XYcIX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2020

From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead!



I am sure these world class fighter jets will prove to be a game changer. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, DM @rajnathsingh ji, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this momentous day. #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/1PuSgVtlZm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2020

Read: Rafales Enter India In Formation On-camera; Establish Radio Contact With INS Kolkata

Read: Five Rafale Jets To Land In Ambala Today, Security Tightened Around Air Base

Union Ministers welcome Rafale jets

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal also welcomed the Rafale jets saying that PM Modi and Rajnath Singh's resolve had helped strengthen the Indian Air Force and ensure that Tricolour continues to fly high. Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar remarked that the fighter jets would add to India's 'firepower' and strengthen defence against enemies.

Congratulations to people as India gets first batch of 5 Rafale aircraft.



In pursuance to PM @NarendraModi ji & RM @RajnathSingh ji’s resolve, Air Force is stronger, borders are more secure & Tricolour flies high.



Nation lauds this game-changer to strengthen National Security! pic.twitter.com/mjzp2J2S8L — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 29, 2020

Rafale jets join the @IAF_MCC fleet in Ambala, Haryana today. The new fighter jets will add to India’s firepower & strengthen our defence against enemies. The speedy acquisition of #Rafale should definitely be attributed to PM @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/baYD9jcIRZ — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 29, 2020

Rafale jets touchdown at IAF's base in Ambala

The five Rafale jets landed at Indian Airforce's Ambala airbase on Wednesday after which they were given the ceremonial water cannon salute. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The jets entered the Indian air space and were escorted by 2 SU30 MKIs, a few hours ago. Welcoming India's powerful new entrants, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, amid the pandemic.

The first fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft arrived in India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal.

Read: As Rafale Soars To India, NCP Says 'air Of Suspicion Remains'; Rekindles Rahul's 'scam'

Read: WATCH: Five Rafale Jets Touch Down At Indian Air Force's Ambala Air Base

Amit Shah calls 'Rafale touchdown an historic day'