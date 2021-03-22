Home Min Amit Shah & JP Nadda To Address 3 Public Rallies In Poll-bound Assam Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will visit the poll-bound state of Assam on Monday ahead of the state Assembly elections. As a part of the Marathon Election campaign, both the leaders are scheduled to hold three public rallies each, ahead of the Assam elections. During the rallies, Shah will campaign for Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhuban Pegu, Gobindo Basumatary, Biswajit Daimary, Jitu Krishan, and Ashok Singhal.

Amit Shah's rallies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced through a post on Twitter that the Home Minister Amit Shah will address his three public rallies in Dhemaji, Majuli and Udalguri.

His first address will be at the HS School ground in Dhemaji at 12 pm after which he will head to Phulani Ground in Majuli at 1:45 pm. His final rally at Nalbari playground in Udalguri will take place at 3:50 pm.

JP Nadda's rallies

In yet another post, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced that the BJP National President JP Nadda will also address his three public rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali.

BJP's Assam manifesto to release on March 23

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam on March 23 (Tuesday). Speaking at a public rally in Golaghat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday predicted ‘doosri baar BJP sarkar’ in Assam, and said that the state will witness a ‘double engine’ National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the second time.

Amit Shah releases Bengal manifesto on March 21

On Sunday, days ahead of the Bengal polls, Amit Shah released the saffron party's manifesto titled 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Patro' at Kolkata. The manifesto promises focus on key areas like—women, farmers, health, jobs, good governance, economic revival, housing, culture, tourism, development. The top promises of BJP are: