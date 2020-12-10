Home Ministry Orders Probe On Alleged Lapse In JP Nadda's Security Amid West Bengal Visit

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Ghosh also said that it is condemnable that a ruling party is behaving in such a manner with another ruling party. BJP leader Mukul Roy said that TMC goons are beating BJP supporters and there is no law and order in West Bengal. Now, Home Minister has ordered an inquiry into the security breach of JP Nadda.

Nadda campaigns in Mamata's constituency

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.' He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamata govt has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta govt".

Attempts to show black flags to Nadda

Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly attempted to show black flags to BJP national president Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at Hastings area of the city when he was inside it. About 50 people tried to wave black flags from the spot located some distance away from the newly opened office. They also shouted "BJP go back" when Nadda entered the building. On hearing the commotion BJP workers came out of the building and tried to confront the protestors, who later told reporters that they did not belong to any political party.

