Hooda, After Sibal Joins The List Of Cong Leaders Miffed With States' Anti-CAA Resolution

After Kapil Sibal, yet another senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday, expressed his displeasure at several states passing resolutions against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). He said that once a law is passed, any state can't and should not say anything about it, adding that it should be legally examined. Haryana is currently ruled by the BJP-JJP coalition after no party reached the halfway mark of 35 seats in the Assembly elections.

'Until SC intervenes, states will have to obey law': Salman Khurshid backs Sibal on CAA

Hooda: 'States can't block CAA'

Congress leader and former Haryana CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on #CAA: Once a law or act is passed by the Parliament, I think that the constitutional view is that, any state can’t and should not say no but this has to be legally examined. (19.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/mJUewZtFfL — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Maharashtra follows Kerala and Punjab in anti-CAA row, mulls passing resolution against it

Sibal, Singhvi and Khurshid question states' resolution

Agreeing with SC peer Kapil Sibal, Senior party leader Salman Khurshid too that the states cannot do much about it until the Supreme Court intervenes in and declares it "unconstitutional" while reaffirming that the Congress still opposed the CAA. Previously, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that there is no way a state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when it is already passed by the Parliament and claimed that doing so would be "unconstitutional". Another Congress lawyer and senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi too backed Sibal.

When and if CAA is declared constitutional by SC, it will be problematic for states to oppose it: Sibal

Punjab, Kerala pass anti-CAA resolutions, Rajasthan next

The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. On its heels, the Punjab government too passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Next, Rajasthan has declared it will pass a resolution against the law on January 24, the first day of its next session. Several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and other non-BJP states are mullling the same, while openly opposing CAA-NRC-NPR.

Abhishek Singhvi backs Kapil Sibal's statement on States rejecting CAA