'Horrible Mindset Towards Women': NCW Chief Slams Congress MLA's Disgusting Rape Remark

The NCW chief slammed the 'horrible mindset' saying that it is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists

Outraged by the latest abominable remarks trivialising and joking about rape by Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar in the Karnataka Assembly, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma called out the degraded mindset towards women. Slamming the Congress leader for his repeated misogynistic comments, many have also questioned Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri for not raising an objection, moreover for breaking into a peal of laughter. 

The NCW chief slammed the 'horrible mindset' on Twitter saying, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women."

"It's really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how would they be behaving with women in their lives?" Rekha Sharma added. 

Congress MLA makes disgusting remark in Karnataka Assembly, Speaker laughs it off

On Wednesday, the Congress leader made a sexist comment in the Assembly- "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by Kumar came when MLAs demanded time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to further discuss farmers' issues.

Subsequently, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked how he would run the Session if prolonged time was allotted to everyone. Asking members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Replying to the Speaker, the Congress leader stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Notably, the Karnataka Assembly broke into echoes of laughter. Also, it is pertinent to mention that the concerned Congress leader is a repeat offender when it comes to making such obnoxious remarks, previously he stoked controversy for casually comparing himself to a rape survivor

