'How To Lose Election Twice?': BJP Jabs At Mamata Challenging Nandigram Defeat In HC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as she moved the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, challenging the Nandigram election result where she lost the prestigious seat to former aide and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Mocking the Chief Minister’s move, BJP’s West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya said it would be ‘fascinating to see Mamata Banerjee suffer the humiliation of losing Nandigram twice.

“How do you lose an election twice? First, at the hustings and then, like a sore loser, challenging people’s verdict in the court,” tweeted Malviya, slamming the TMC chief.

The West Bengal CM moved to the Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram assembly constituency election result where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious against her. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2021

Mamata Banerjee loses Nandigram

In the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, the Chief Minister lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in the heavyweight encounter at Nandigram. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP's Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 1,737 votes. Notably, the TMC supremo had vacated her seat of Bhabanipore to contest the polls from Nandigram in a bid to challenge a former confidante who switched to the BJP months before the polls.

While Mamata Banerjee lost to her former aide in a pitched battle that had witnessed intense drama, including the TMC chief sustaining an injury to her leg, and then a desperate last-ditch voting day attempt to muster support, Trinamool Congress eventually registered an emphatic win overall in the state by securing 213 Assembly seats. Suvendu Adhikari is now the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal where the BJP had won 77 seats, though some leaders have now returned to the Trinamool.