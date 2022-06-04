Hyderabad: Congress Slams Telangana CM Over Alleged Rape Of Minor; 'ignoring Law & Order'

National spokesperson of the Congress party, Gourav Vallabh, slammed the law and order situation in Telangana and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has "no time" to take action. Condemning the delay in action against culprits in the alleged gang-rape of a minor in Hyderabad, Gourab Vallabh said that CM KCR is busy advertising himself and is ignoring law and order in the state.

Taking a jibe at the Telangana Chief Minister, the Congress leader said, “Telangana CM has no concern for women’s security. He only does advertisements for himself in other states. KCR is only roaming in other states and doing advertisements for himself every day. KCR is not bothered about the women and girls of his state. He has been ignoring the law and order situation in Telangana. He has no money to invest in the security of women but has money for advertisement.”

Hyderabad rape case: Case filed under POCSO

A police case has been registered against five minors for allegedly raping a minor girl in Hyderabad.

The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused have yet not been identified, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis informed.

"The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Davis told ANI over phone.

Davis added that the victim is not in a position to identify, so the police are making all efforts to zero in on the identity of the accused through other technical details. Prima facie, the accused are all juveniles, he informed.

According to the complaint, some men stepped out with the girl from a pub at 5.30 pm and offered her a lift in a luxury car before gang-raping her. The car has been confiscated by the police.

The incident allegedly took place on May 28 in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area and the complaint was filed by the girl's father on May 31.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.