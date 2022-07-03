Hyderabad: JP Nadda Says 'BJP's Victory In Telangana Inevitable, KCR's Loss Is Certain'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, BJP National president JP Nadda on July 3 said that Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) has decided to bring a BJP government to the state of Telangana. The saffron party chief further said that the state is fed up with the current KCR government for its 'malpractices' and attempt to 'crush opposition parties'.

In his address at Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha at Parade Ground, JP Nadda said, "Today in Bhagyanagar, the way people are curious to hear PM Modi today gives me an indication that BJP will form a government in Telangana, and it's certain that KCR will lose. I am observing that people are disappointed with the KCR government. The people of Telangana have made up their minds that 'KCR ko ghar bithana hai aur BJP ko laana hai'. It shows that you have decided to bless the BJP govt."

"I was in charge of elections here in the assembly elections, I have seen the atmosphere of that time and the environment after that. The way people are fed up with the government of KCR and the malpractices of his government and the way they are trying to crush the opposition parties. The conscious people of Telangana have now decided that KCR has to sit at home and BJP has to be brought," the BJP chief added.

PM Refers To Hyderabad As 'Bhagyanagar' Twice

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the BJP National Executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Sunday, where he referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' twice. He said that in 'Bhagyanagar', Sardar Patel had given the slogan of "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat". PM Modi stated that the campaign to unite India was started by Sardar Patel from Bhagyanagar. At the BJP's National Executive meeting, PM Modi thanked the party workers of Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister further explained the opportunity for the BJP, the history and development journey of the saffron party and its responsibility towards the country. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in an official press meeting said that Sardar Patel had laid the foundation of a united India in Hyderabad, but some have been trying to break it over the years, therefore, the responsibility of continuing the journey of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is on the shoulders of the BJP.

