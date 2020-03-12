IAF's 'Sarang' Helicopter Team To Perform At 3-day International Exhibition In Hyderabad

The 'Sarang' helicopter team of Indian Air Force (IAF) will be performing at Wings India-2020 on Thursday. A three-day international exhibition of Civil Aviation has been organized at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad between March 12-15, 2020.

The team is all set to display its breathtaking air manoeuvers between 11:30 am and 4 pm. The aim behind the show is to motivate the youth of the nation to join the Indian Force.

As per the official release, IAF stated, "It is the Endeavour of the Team to live up to the Unit motto “Inspire through Excellence” and motivate the youth of the nation to join the Indian Air Force."

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team has evolved from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Evaluation Flight, which was formed at Bengaluru in 2003, to evaluate the indigenous helicopter ‘Dhruvʼ, before its induction into operational service. True to its name the ALH has been a guiding beacon, standing out like the pole star in the Indian Aviation sector.

'Sarang' is being designed and conceived by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Dhruv is an all-weather, multi-mission capable helicopter rotors which makes it mobile and highly suited for military roles.

The Sarang team has participated in various operations towards humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). During the flash floods of 2013 in Uttarakhand state, the team was at the forefront wherein the unit helicopters rescued close to 1,000 people. The team also supplied 12 tonnes of relief material at altitudes over 10,000 feet in inclement weather.

The release stated, "In the recent past, the team was one of the first responders for HADP missions during the Cyclone Okhi in December 2017 and during the tragic forest fires in Theni in March 2018. The devastating floods in Kerala in August 2018 tested the mettle of the team yet again. The team deployed eight helicopters to rescue over 320 civilians and to drop over 77 tonnes of relief material in aid of the people of Kerala."