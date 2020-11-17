In A Flash, AAP's Raghav Chadha Boards Goa Flight After Accepting Minister's Debate Dare

After Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to a debate over his model of electricity, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday boarded a flight to Goa, hoping that the former would let him know the time and venue for the debate. Chadha posted a picture of himself in the plane donning a COVID-19 protective shield and wrote, "I hope Goa Power Minister will not withdraw his public debate challenge, despite his party high command's displeasure."

'Eagerly look forward to a healthy debate'

I have boarded the flight to Goa. Will be landing shortly. Eagerly look forward to a healthy debate on 'Kejriwal's Electricity Model' Vs 'BJP's Electricity Model'

I hope Goa Power Minister will not withdraw his public debate challenge, despite his party high command's displeasure pic.twitter.com/G7deOtO4Pa — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 17, 2020

On Monday, Chadha had replied to Cabral's challenge for a debate over the electricity models of Delhi and Goa. Responding to which, Cabral had said he is ready to debate with "like-minded people", but not the "one who's not connected" with the issue.

"I don't have any problem in debating with the like-minded people who understand the power problems of Delhi and Goa. I don't seek to debate with one who's not connected to it. Delhi power minister is welcome for the debate. I haven't challenged anybody," Cabral had said.

Earlier, a war of words took place on social media between the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Goa on November 11-12, with Arvind Kejriwal accusing his Goan counterpart of ignoring local voices under "the Centre's diktat", in return being accused by Dr Pramod Sawant of doing "divisive politics".

The spat began on Twitter last Wednesday after Delhi Chief Minister responded to a news portal's tweet citing Sawant, a BJP member, as saying that "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should first fix issues of pollution in his area before getting worried about Goa." There has been an ongoing feud in Goa between the ruling BJP and Kejriwal's AAP over environmental issues.

