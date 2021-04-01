In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Replies To Shah's Infiltrators Remark; 'how Many Sent Till Now?'

As the second day of polling for assembly elections got underway in Assam, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state. After casting his vote at polling station number 21 in Hojai, Ajmal asked how many Bangladeshis have been sent back by the BJP government in Assam.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah have said they will send Bangladeshi infiltrators back. I want to ask them how many Bangladeshis have been sent back till now? I challenge them to tell if even 100 Bangladeshis were sent back in the last five years. They are the ones who get them here," he told ANI. READ | Beware of Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' as it's 'Mahajhoot': Modi

Ajmal’s comments came in response to Shah's remarks, where he took a jibe at the AIUDF chief on Wednesday saying that the BJP will not allow infiltrators in Assam and claimed that the saffron party had successfully freed the land encroached by them during the last five years.

Shah attacks Ajmal over Bangladeshi infiltrators

"Listen carefully Ajmal, we will not allow Assam to become a hub for infiltrators again," Shah said attacking the Opposition an election rally at Bijni in the Chirang district. Further taking a swipe at the AIUDF symbol, the home minister said the "lock and key" of forming the next government in the state is in his hands. READ | Cong-AIUDF want power to help illegal immigrants; BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again: Shah

Polling is currently underway in 39 constituencies of Assam to decide the fate of 345 candidates, including five ministers and the deputy speaker. The state recorded 10.51% of voter turnout in the first two hours of polling. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Touted as a close battle between the incumbent BJP-led alliance and the Mahajot, the Assam Assembly election is being conducted in three phases.

The BJP is aiming to return to power, whereas the challenger Congress has tied up with AIUDF, Bodo People’s Front, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Anchalik Gana Morcha to oust the saffron government.