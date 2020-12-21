In Bengal Reversal, BJP MP Saumitra Khan's Wife Sujata Mondal Joins TMC After Suvendu Exit

In a trend-defying turn of events, BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan has joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Monday. She was inducted into the ruling party in the presence of veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in Kolkata.

Joining the Trinamool Congress, Sujata alleged that the BJP was trying to build its party by poaching corrupt leaders from the TMC. She claimed that there are six BJP leaders eyeing the Chief Ministerial seat and 13 others wanting to be the Deputy CM of West Bengal. “Yet there is no CM face of the BJP in the state,” she said.

Further claiming that she did was not respected in BJP despite serving the party for years, Sujata said she would feel respectful to work for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Will Saumitra Khan follow her suit?

Sujata Mondal Khan’s husband Saumitra Khan is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and MP from Bishnupur in West Bengal. While Saumitra, a former TMC leader, was barred from entering into his constituency over a court case, Sujata had successfully campaigned for her husband. She has not ruled out the possibility of her husband Saumitra's joining the TMC. "Who can tell the future?" she said.

It may be noted that the latest development comes just two days after former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the saffron party in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party - bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections.

Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him.

