Trinamool Mocks Amit Shah's Lunch At Bengal Farmer's Home Using PM Modi's 2014 Tweet

Mocking Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah for his visit to a farmer's house and his lunch there, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress shared a 2014 tweet by PM Narendra Modi. In the 2014 tweet, Modi - the then Prime Ministerial candidate of BJP - said that Congress leaders undertake "poverty tourism". He went on to say that they go to the houses of poor, sit and eat with them just to click pictures. Trinamool has reshared Modi's tweet with a picture of Amit Shah, BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh eating at a farmers' home in Balijuri village, Paschim Midnapore district. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal as a part of his election strategy for 'Mission 200' for the upcoming assembly polls. It is to be remembered that Prashant Kishor is hired for strategising the campaign of Trinamool Congress.

Congress leaders specialise in poverty tourism. With cameras, they go to villages, sit with the poor, eat their food & get pictures clicked. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2014

The topic of eating at farmers' houses is not a new one, and comes just months after Mamata Banerjee had questioned Shah over a previous such chapter accusing him of bringing food from elsewhere and pretending to eat at a farmer's home. It is more than likely that Saturday's lunch and the media glare on it was intentional, in order to rebut the West Bengal CM's charge.

Amit Shah sets tone for Bengal polls

Roaring from the Midnapore college ground, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an unsparing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, asking her why she was rattled over the mass exodus in TMC. The Home Minister also warned the TMC Supremo that the exodus was just the 'start' and as the 2021 assembly elections come closer, she would be left standing 'alone.'

"I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, were you with the Trinamool from the start? No, you left Congress to form the party. Today, when Suvendu ji is leaving TMC in a revolt against injustice, you find it flip-flopping? This is just the start. By the time elections come, you will be standing alone," said Amit Shah.

Suvendu joins BJP

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party and on December 19 he joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Midnapore. Adhikari, who played a crucial role in the 2007 Nandigram agitation, that brought Mamata Banerjee to power in West Bengal - holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts.

Penning an open letter hours before appearing on the stage with Home Minister Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari said that Trinamool has betrayed our the party ideals. Slamming the Trinamool, he said that a "deep rot and malaise" has set in the party. Stating that the party was not built in a day or by a person, Adhikari said that "individuals in charge of the party currently are treating it as their personal fiefdom." He went on to state that people who built the party are sidelined and in an apparent dig at Prashant Kishor said that those who have no idea about the sacrifices of the party are being hired to assist the party.

