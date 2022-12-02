In Delhi Liquor Scam, KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Under CBI Scanner; Summoned On Dec 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued a notice to Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha. The notice, served under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is with regards to a case pertaining to the Excise Policy of Delhi for the year 2021-2022, in which Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others have been booked.

"During the course of the investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination of such facts is required in the interest of the investigation," read the notice, via which the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been summoned by the CBI on December 6, at 11 am.

K Kavitha confirms receiving notice

"I have been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request," said Kavitha, in her first statement.

The CBI notice comes a day after Kavitha was named by the Enforcement Directorate in the Remand Copy of one Amit Kumar, the sixth arrestee in the case. The Central agency had claimed the TRS MLC used two phones and her IMEI changed 10 times.

Pertinently, in August, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that a TRS leader acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government.

He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal".

She, back then, had threatened Verma along with Majinder Singh Sirsa with a defamation suit, claiming that it was an attempt by the BJP to malign the reputation of the family, owing to KCR's criticism of the Union government's policies.