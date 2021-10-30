In Goa, After Lunch At A Local Eatery, Rahul Gandhi Rides Motorcycle Taxi To Resort

Kickstarting Congress' poll campaign in Goa, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived in the state and met locals, fishermen and party workers. The Wayanad MP took a ride on Goa's famous motorcycle taxi known as 'Pilot', from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji. In the clip shared by the grand old party's official handle, Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a motorbike. Sporting a white shirt, the Congress leader was also wearing a mask.

"How best to connect with our people? Reach out to them when they are in their comfort zone. Shri @RahulGandhi setting examples for all leaders in India to follow. #RahulGandhiWithGoa," Congress tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on Saturday morning, After addressing the fishermen in South Goa, the Congress leader ate lunch at a local eatery at Bambolim village on the Panaji-Margao highway. He was accompanied by Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

After that, Gandhi got onto a motorcycle taxi to reach the resort, where he was scheduled to meet people related to the mining industry, which ceased functioning after the Supreme Court's orders in 2018.

Congress will not allow Goa to become 'coal hub': Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party would not allow the coastal state to become a coal import hub if his party comes into power in the upcoming Assembly polls next yet. "The increase in the import of coal through the Mormugao Port in the BJP-ruled state and double-tracking of the connecting railway line were designed to help a particular businessman," he said.

He added that under the Modi government, "sector after sector" was being monopolised by the same few industrialists. Gandhi said that fishermen have informed him that the rail line is being doubled and coal import through the port has surged.