Last Updated:

In Goa, After Lunch At A Local Eatery, Rahul Gandhi Rides Motorcycle Taxi To Resort

The Wayanad MP took a ride on Goa's famous motorcycle taxi known as 'Pilot', from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji after having lunch at a roadside eatery.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Rahul Gandhi

Image: ANI


Kickstarting Congress' poll campaign in Goa, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived in the state and met locals, fishermen and party workers. The Wayanad MP took a ride on Goa's famous motorcycle taxi known as 'Pilot', from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji. In the clip shared by the grand old party's official handle, Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a motorbike. Sporting a white shirt, the Congress leader was also wearing a mask.

"How best to connect with our people? Reach out to them when they are in their comfort zone. Shri @RahulGandhi setting examples for all leaders in India to follow. #RahulGandhiWithGoa," Congress tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on Saturday morning, After addressing the fishermen in South Goa, the Congress leader ate lunch at a local eatery at Bambolim village on the Panaji-Margao highway. He was accompanied by Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

READ | Leander Paes joins TMC in presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Goa polls

After that, Gandhi got onto a motorcycle taxi to reach the resort, where he was scheduled to meet people related to the mining industry, which ceased functioning after the Supreme Court's orders in 2018.

Congress will not allow Goa to become 'coal hub': Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party would not allow the coastal state to become a coal import hub if his party comes into power in the upcoming Assembly polls next yet. "The increase in the import of coal through the Mormugao Port in the BJP-ruled state and double-tracking of the connecting railway line were designed to help a particular businessman," he said.

READ | Actor Nafisa Ali, Mrinalini Deshprabhu join TMC in Goa in presence of Mamata Banerjee

He added that under the Modi government, "sector after sector" was being monopolised by the same few industrialists. Gandhi said that fishermen have informed him that the rail line is being doubled and coal import through the port has surged.

READ | Mamata Banerjee says TMC came to Goa to fight BJP, 'If not fought, they will sell country'
READ | Rahul Gandhi to interact with fishermen community, Congress workers in Goa today
READ | TMC supremo drops alliance hint after talks with GFP's Vijai Sardesai ahead of Goa polls
Tags: Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Goa polls
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND