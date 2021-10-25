In Kashmir, Amit Shah Removes Bulletproof Screen 'to Speak Frankly With Youth, J&K People'

Before addressing a gathering at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ordered officials to remove the bulletproof screen from the podium. He told the crowd that he wants to speak frankly with them.

"I was taunted, condemned... Today I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bulletproof screen or security here...Farooq Sahab has suggested me to speak with Pakistan but I will speak to the youth and people of Valley," Amit Shah said.

BJP IT department in charge Amit Malviya, while sharing the clip, praised Home Minister's decision to remove the bulletproof shield and said that "this is new India that treats its people with dignity and respect they deserve."

Home Minister Amit Shah orders bullet proof shield to be removed before his speech in Kashmir.



This is New India that treats its people with dignity and respect they deserve. pic.twitter.com/bSBB9qrWaM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 25, 2021

Amit Shah lashes out at Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with Pakistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, hit out at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with the Imran Khan administration, saying that government would rather speak to the youth of J&K for making it most developed in the country.

"I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth," Shah said.

The Home Minister said that Article 370 was repealed with the intention of putting Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on a path of development. "You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," he said. Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Shah laid the foundation stone for the Handwala Medical college, a 46-crore girder bridge over the Ferozepur Nalla in Barulla district and road projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, among others. He also inaugurated a mega 500-bed hospital at Bemina.

Shah said that those who demand talks with Pakistan and separatists should be asked, what has Islamabad done in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? "Compare the development between this side and PoK. Do they have electricity, roads, healthcare and toilets? There is nothing (on the other side)," he said.

Shah takes on NC, Congress and PDP

Without naming the National Conference, Congress and the Peoples' Democratic Party, the home minister said that only three medical colleges were opened by the "three families which have ruled Jammu and Kashmir." He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured seven medical colleges and there are coming up.

Investment worth Rs 12,000 has come to the Union Territory and the centre aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by 2020-end, Shah said, adding that it will provide five lakh jobs to Kashmir youths.

Meanwhile, Shah, who is on his final day of the three-day J&K visit, will visit the CRPF camp in the Lethpora area of the Pulwama district. He will have diner with CRPF personnel and will spend the night there.

(With PTI inputs)