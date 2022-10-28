In Telangana Poaching Row, Cyberabad Police's Request To Remand Accused Turned Down

Amid the ongoing MLAs poaching controversy that unfolded in Telangana on October 26 between the ruling TRS and BJP, the three people who were arrested by the police were produced before the Magistrate at his residence.

The ACB Court rejected the request of Cyberabad police to remand the three accused. The Judge asked the police to issue 41A CrPC notice to the accused & investigate the matter. ACB Judge asked the police to follow SC guidelines as well.

Earlier in the day, the saffron party had filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court and sought a special inquiry committee to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

The BRS has alleged that the saffron party was trying to poach four of their MLAs ahead of the Munugode by-poll. However, the saffron party refuted the claims stating that the entire incident is fabricated and planned by BRS itself. The BJP further claimed that the TRS is accusing BJP of a false case as the party is fearing its defeat in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, scheduled for November.

While speaking to Republic, Union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy stated that there is nothing wrong if someone wishes to join BJP and informed about the party's Joining Committee. Refuting all the claims, the Union Minister accused K Chandrashekar Rao of plotting the entire act to defame BJP, claiming that they know they are going to lose the upcoming Munugode by-poll in November.

He told Republic, "There should be a CBI investigation on the allegations made by TRS, earlier they said 100 crores now 400 crores and on the contrary, they have not mentioned any amount in the filed charge sheet. TRS is trying to defame BJP. We demand high-level inquiry as we do not trust the local police. KCR himself has poached many leaders from other parties. Cases must be filed against KCR. They are aware that in the upcoming Munugode by-poll as well as in Assembly elections, BJP will win and KCR will lose the family politics."

Telangana MLAs poaching controversy

The political battle erupted between BRS and BJP after the Telangana police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four BRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. It is pertinent to mention that soon after the arrests , the ruling party of Telangana alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs.

After this, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a police complaint and alleged that he was offered a big amount of cash to join the BJP. As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on October 26, Reddy claimed that two persons, Satish Sharma and Nandkumar, met him on September 26 and urged him to quit BRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, central government contracts and positions. In the FIR, the BRS MLA further stated that he was also warned of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP.