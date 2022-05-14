Amid a change of guard in Tripura, a commotion unfolded in the Bharatiya Janata Party office during a legislative party meeting in Agartala on Saturday. Republic learnt that as Biplab Kumar Deb proposed the name of Manik Saha to replace him to the post of Chief Minister, a scuffle among the MLAs was witnessed. In a video accessed by Republic of the incident, one MLA Ram Prasad Paul was seen breaking chairs while others were trying to stop him. An uncontrollable Prasad was shouting 'you are ruining the party'.

Nonetheless, Manik Saha was announced as the next Chief Minister. Saha, who is most likely to be administered oath by Governor SN Arya on Sunday, in his first address to the media after his felicitation by former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, promised to continue working for the state as well as the BJP. "Our chemistry is strong. Earlier also, I worked for the party and will continue to do it," Saha told reporters.

Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura CM

Manik Saha was named the CM after Biplab Deb stepped down from the post earlier in the day. In his first response after purportedly resigning on the directions of the BJP, Deb said 'party is the top priority'. He highlighted that he was a dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and exuded hope that he was able to do justice to whatever responsibility he was entrusted with by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- be it in the capacity of a party leader or the Chief Minister.

"I have always tried my best to ensure that justice is done to the people of Tripura. I have tried my best to fasten the overall development of the state- create an environment of peace, free the Communist party of hooliganism, and help it walk in a new direction. To achieve that, I have worked under the mentorship of PM Modi," Deb said.