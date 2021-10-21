India Administers 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine, Amit Malviya Thanks PM Modi Ahead Of Feat

As India completes the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, various officials have been praising the feat. Ahead of the completion of the milestone figure, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya appreciated the government for completing the landmark achievement. Amit Malviya lauded the Centre along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘incredible feat’ in terms of vaccination.

Amit Malviya thanked PM Modi for the landmark vaccination achievement. He went on to hit out at the opposition claiming that they promoted vaccine hesitancy. He used the hashtag ‘Vaccine Century’ while making his appreciation post. According to government data, around 75 per cent of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both doses.

“In a few hours from now, India would have administered 100 crore vaccine doses. An incredible feat. The momentum picked up after central government took charge following dismal effort by States, opposition promoting vaccine hesitancy and worse. Thank you PM Modi. #VaccineCentury,” the BJP's IT cell chief tweeted. Meanwhile, the Centre is now in plans to host a series of events to celebrate the completion of administering the landmark number of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Centre plans celebration for completing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination

In order to celebrate the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, with dimensions of 225 feet by 150 feet and weighing around 1,400 kg will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort.

Ahead of the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to the people who are eligible to get vaccinated without any delay and to be part of the historic vaccination journey of India. Apart from the unfurling of the tricolour, other events have also been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. As reported by PTI, the health minister will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort during the event that celebrates India’s vaccine drive.

Image: PTI/ Unsplash