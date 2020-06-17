India-China Faceoff: HM Amit Shah Hails Bravery Of Martyrs, Expresses Solidarity With Kin

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who were martyred at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Mentioning that words were not enough to describe the pain of losing our soldiers, he opined that their bravery showcased India's commitment towards her land.

The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakh’s Galwan can not be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2020

Read: LAC Faceoff: PM Modi Warns China, Says 'India Capable Of Befitting Reply If Instigated'

Stressing that the country would always remain indebted for the supreme sacrifice of these "immortal heroes", Shah said that the Centre should firmly with their families. Thereafter, Shah stated, "Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured". This is the first acknowledgement from the Union government that some Indian Army personnel have also been injured apart from 20 soldiers who were martyred in the clash with their Chinese counterparts at the LAC.

I bow to the families, who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2020

Read: India-China LAC Clash: Army Releases List Of 20 Brave Martyrs Killed In Action At Galwan

PM Modi reiterates 'no compromise'

Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts. Subsequently, he and the Chief Ministers observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

The violent clash at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. To discuss the India-China situation, the PM has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 where the presidents of all political parties shall participate.

Read: India-China LAC Clash: PM Modi Calls All-party Meeting; Party Presidents To Take Part