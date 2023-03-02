India News LIVE: Results Of Northeast Was All Over, Says PM Modi In Victory Speech

Addressing the mega event after the election results for the northeastern states were announced, BJP national president JP Nadda credited PM Modi for the development of northeast. "It's because of the efforts of PM Modi ji to mainstream the northeast that we were able to perform better in the elections," he said.

"PM Modi is the first PM of our country who visited the northeast around 50 times. He gave priority to the region and helped in mainstreaming it," the BJP chief added.