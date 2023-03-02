India News LIVE: Results Of Northeast Was All Over, Says PM Modi In Victory Speech

Quick links:
The Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab said that the Punjab government has decided to exempt 2.25 percent stamp duty and fees to those registering their property or land by March 31.
"Under EC guidance election was conducted here. Results were announced at 6 pm. Throughout the election, EC protocols were followed. No recounting demand or complaint was received from any party. 90% voting was witnessed," said Kiran Gitte, Chief Electoral Officer.
Hours after the election results were announced for the northeastern states, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Be it Tripura or Nagaland, in fact in Meghalaya also our seats have increased...BJP has earned a glorious victory & I thank people of all 3 states for that...the possibility of two-third govt cannot be neglected."
"Some 'Kattar' people are saying 'Mar Ja Modi', while citizens are saying 'Mat Ja Modi'," said PM Modi during his addresses to party karyakartas at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. His statement came after the BJP scored big in the north east polls. Read More
Addressing the party cadres at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Some are baffled and eager to know what leads to BJP's victory. I don't watch TV often, but want to know if they have started abusing the EVMs or not!"
PM Modi live from BJP headquarters after lotus blooms in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.
Addressing the mega event after the election results for the northeastern states were announced, BJP national president JP Nadda credited PM Modi for the development of northeast. "It's because of the efforts of PM Modi ji to mainstream the northeast that we were able to perform better in the elections," he said.
"PM Modi is the first PM of our country who visited the northeast around 50 times. He gave priority to the region and helped in mainstreaming it," the BJP chief added.
"I thank Tripura for placing trust in BJP again. It is a victory of pro-development politics that BJP has delivered under PM Modi's leadership. Together we will move ahead & build a prosperous Tripura," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Northeast Assembly poll results.
He added, "I thank people of Nagaland from bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power. The duo of PM Modi and CM Neiphiu Rio will continue to advance peace and development in the state & fulfil people’s aspirations,"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a victory speech at the BJP headquarter in Delhi after a massive win in Tripura. The BJP is back in other two northeastern states-- Meghalaya and Nagaland-- with victories of its allies.
"I received a call from the party's national pres JP Nadda today to support NPP in forming government in the state. I have spoken to CM Conard Sangma and informed him about the party's decision. I'll meet him and submit a letter of support to him tonight: Meghalaya BJP President," Meghalaya BJP President Ernest Mawrie said per ANI.
The same was confirmed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who earlier revealed about the phone call between Sangma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the post-poll alliance.
We have focused on developments, and it was one of our main pillars to move forward. People wanted to give us another chance and I am very happy," Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said while speaking to Republic.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah for discussions over an alliance to form the new state government on Wednesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for supporting the BJP in the assembly elections. "Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state," PM Modi tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, March 2, said that it would hear Ateeq Ahmad’s plea seeking protection on March 17. It will restrain him from taking him to central jail from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj or any part of the state of Uttar Pradesh. This is because of the fear that he may be killed in a fake encounter. Read full story here.
Congress workers were seen celebrating the win of Bayron Biswas in the bye-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi constituency on Thursday. Biswas (85,381 votes) claimed the win by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Debashish Banerjee (62,953 votes).
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI), on Thursday, created history by winning two seats in the Nagaland assembly elections 2023. The party has won the Tuensang Sadar II-54 and Noksen constituencies thanks to candidates Imtichoba (5,464 votes) and Y. Lima Onen Chang (5,025 votes), respectively.
"North-East developed under PM's guidance and today we’ve got the result. We’ll win the 2024 elections. Rahul Gandhi wasted his time with Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress is breaking and they lost Tripura," Athawale said per ANI.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has demanded a 'genuine' probe into the death of Abdul Rashid Dar who went missing in December last year. The mystery ended with the discovery of his dead body from the Zurhama-PK Galli forests in J&K.
"A genuine probe needs to be ordered. Until then the least LG administration & Army can do is to take steps by providing a government job & financial assistance to the victim’s family who have lost their sole breadwinner," Mufti tweeted. It is alleged that the youngster was detained by the Army and went missing from their custody.
"There's a very deep understanding and appreciation of India's position on Russia-Ukraine by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. She recognised India as voice of peace and its advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy perhaps is the way to solve the conflict," said Foreign Secretary on Indian and Italian PMs' meeting.
Dr. S Jaishankar met with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and China's foreign minister Qin Gang at the foreign ministers meeting for the G20 summit on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, Dr. Jaishankar said that he discussed bilateral ties and global issues. On his meeting with the Chinese minister, he tweeted, "Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas," as well as the G20 agenda.
"TMC earlier has defeated Congress many times by torturing people with the help of police. As I said Congress is not going to lose and today it is proved, Congress is a party that defeats," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said reacting to Bayron Biswas' win in the Sagardighi bye-election.
"TMC has betrayed Muslims and Muslims of the entire Bengal know that TMC acts as an agent of BJP. Muslims can be cheated once but not always," he said per ANI.
Tripura CM Manik Saha collected his winning certificate after registering a victory over Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha by an extremely narrow margin. Contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, the CM secured 18,731 votes whereas Asish Saha trailed with 17,551 votes. "I am feeling good and after winning I getting this certificate so what can be better than this?" Saha said while speaking to ANI.
Overall, the BJP has won in 22 constituencies out of 60 and is leading in 11. The Tipra Motha party is trailing with ten wins and a lead in two seats. The CPI(M) has also won six and is ahead in five constituencies.
Congress candidate Bayron Biswas has registered a huge victory in the bye-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi constituency. According to the Election Commission, Biswas won 85,381 votes defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Debashish Banerjee (62,953 votes). Dilip Saha from the BJP secured the third spot with 25,484 votes.
Congress candidate Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has won the Kasba Peth assembly bye-election in Maharashtra. Hemraj was awarded the winning certificate on Thursday after he defeated the BJP's Hemant Narayan Rasane by over ten thousand votes.
Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) chief said that his party is open to an alliance with the BJP since no party is getting a simple majority. Speaking to Republic TV, Sangma said his party "will have to explore options" for joining hands with the BJP again. According to the Election Commission, The NPP is leading in 20 constituencies and has won five, the highest so far.
Celebrations among the Congress party workers have begun as EVKS Elangovan (39,648 votes) is nearing victory in the Erode East bye-election in Tamil Nadu. BJP's Tsering Lhamu, on the other hand, has won the Lumla seat in Arunachal Pradesh. The by-polls were also conducted in Jharkhand's Ramgarh constituency and AJSU leader Sunita Choudhary has a lead over Congress candidate Mamata Devi.
In Maharashtra, BJP's Ashwini Laxman Jagtap is leading with 32,288 votes followed by NCP's Nana Kate (25,992 votes). The counting for bye-elections are also underway in West Bengal's Sagardighi where Congress candidate Byron Biswas (63,092 votes) is ahead of TMC's Debashish Banerjee (45,149 votes).
Speaking to Republic, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that "victory is sure" for the Bharatiya Janata Party but asserted that the saffron party wanted more seats. "We will look into it why we didn't get (more seats)," he said.
As the G20 foreign ministers met under the shadow of fractured East-West relations over the Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for building consensus on pressing global challenges and not allowing differences on geopolitical tensions to affect overall cooperation in the grouping.
Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui, was granted bail. He was arrested for attacking the Police.
Raj Kapoor Singh, the father of Jai Kishore Singh who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was granted bail by ADJ 3 Naveen Kumar Thakur's court in Hajipur.
His family alleged that Singh was thrashed and later arrested for building a memorial for his son on government land.
Congress candidate Bayron Biswas was leading in the Sagardighi assembly seat in West Bengal's Murshidabad district where the counting of votes was underway for a by-election, according to the Election Commission (EC).
Biswas, who enjoys the support of the Left, was leading by 7,694 votes over TMC candidate Debashish Banerjee.
Biswas bagged 35,300 votes, and Banerjee got 27,606 votes, while Dilip Saha of the BJP secured 6,305 votes.