India Reiterates Concerns Over Afghanistan Being Used By LeT, LeM Amid Security Challenges

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to top the global agendas, India has reiterated its concerns over Afghan soil being used by Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), against India. Under India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last month, a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 was passed which demands that Afghanistan should be used to threaten or attack any other nation or to pump money into terrorist acts such as LeT and JeM.

Floating India’s concerns, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla explained at a school symposium that the UNSCR 2593 “unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts; and specifically refers to terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including LeT and JeM. The resolution also sets expectations on safe passage and secure departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals from Afghanistan."

Shringla’s remarks came after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that UNSCR 2593 should be the driving principle of the global community’s approach towards Afghanistan. In his statement to the symposium, Foreign Secretary said that the need to uphold the rights of vulnerable Afghans is acknowledged such as women and minorities. Shringla also noted the need to encourage all parties for an inclusive, negotiated political settlement.

Shringla said, "There is reaffirmation for responding to the desire of Afghans to sustain and build on Afghanistan's gains over the last twenty years."

"Our collective approach has been articulated by UNSCR 2593. It is only by remaining true to the principles professed therein that we can make a meaningful contribution to Afghanistan at this time. We expect the international community to remain both responsive and united at a time of crisis," he added.

'India Stands With Afghans’

Addressing itself as an ‘immediate neighbour’ to Afghanistan which is tackling the humanitarian crisis, India has pledged its full support to the war-ravaged nation. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has even outlined the challenges faced by Afghanistan including the security threats in a meeting with the delegates over the crisis in South Asian country.

"India's own approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by our historical friendship with its people and this will continue to be the case," Jaishankar said, while also calling out governments across the globe to unite to tackle the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

IMAGE: PTI/Representative Image