India To Provide 'stay Visa' To Evacuated Afghans Since Taliban Takeover

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is mulling to provide a 'stay visa' to Afghan nationals who have taken shelter in India due worsening situation in the war-ravaged country since the Taliban's stunning takeover. It will allow them to stay in the country for a longer period of time. It should be mentioned here that Afghan nationals were initially awarded a six-month visa when they were evacuated to India under the new e-Emergency X-Miscellaneous visa. Before the emergency visa was issued on August 17, all Afghan nationals, who travelled to India amid political unrest in their country, were given a one-month visa, according to a senior MHA official. All Afghan nationals' visas will be converted to a stay visa with a one-year validity period that can be extended, he added as reported by ANI.

"Members of minority communities in Pakistan/Bangladesh/Afghanistan, such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, are eligible for Long Term Visa (LTV), while others can apply for a stay visa," the official explained. He went on to say that under the LTV, one must stay in the country for seven years to be able to apply for nationality and that under the 'stay visa,' one must stay for 12 years and finish the last year without leaving the country to be eligible for permanent citizenship. "They do not need to submit an application to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer for the 'stay visa.' Several Afghan citizens have inquired about extending their visas, as their one-month validity is due to expire. We would like to reassure them that they need not to worry as they will be offered a one-year extension, added the official as reported by ANI.

India vows to stand by Afghanistan amid turmoil in the country

It is worth mentioning here that in a UN conference on Monday, September 12, India acknowledged itself as an "immediate neighbour" and committed to stand by the war-torn country. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the participants at the meeting convened to discuss the Afghanistan problem that the country is going through difficult times amid a sea of change in political, economic, social, and security situations, and as a result, it needs continuous humanitarian assistance. Afghanistan has been experiencing a severe humanitarian catastrophe since the fall of Kabul on August 15. The United States' withdrawal on August 31 and the establishment of the Taliban regime in the war-torn country have exacerbated the plight of Afghans, particularly women.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI/AP/Representative