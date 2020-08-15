"India Will Move Forward On The Path Of Development With Able Leadership": Om Birla

Om Birla, the speaker of the Lok Sabha, has manifested confidence that the nation will move in the direction of progress with the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the determination of Indian citizens.

देश ने प्रत्येक विषमता-प्रत्येक परेशानी से जीवट के साथ संघर्ष किया।



कोविड-19 की चुनौती में भी देशवासियों ने अवसर तलाशने की क्षमताओं को पुन:प्रतिष्ठित किया।



देशवासियों ने सिद्ध किया कि मुसीबत की घड़ी में वे एकजुट रहकर हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में सक्षम हैं।#15अगस्त — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) August 15, 2020

As a part of the 74th independence day celebrations, the speaker had unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour at his residence in the national capital.

"Today is a day to remember the brave martyrs, whose sacrifices led us to our independence which is highly cherished and it is hoped that with the resolve of new India, the nation shall continue to move forward on the path of progress and development with the able leadership and the determination of the people of the country," said Birla.

While speaking about the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the speaker said that "today people have responded wholeheartedly to the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the call of the Prime Minister. The country has been moving towards self-reliance. India soon will become an export-led economy in the times to come."

'लोकल के लिए वोकल'' बनते हुए स्थानीय उत्पादों के उपयोग पर बल देने,



प्रगतिशील- विकासोन्मुख भारत बनाने,



अक्षम-अभावग्रस्त वर्ग के कल्‍याण,



प्रकृति एवं वन्य जनजीवन के संरक्षण तथा



अधिक से अधिक पेड़ लगाने



के अपने संकल्‍प को दोहराएं।



जय हिन्‍द!!!#15अगस्त2020 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) August 15, 2020

"Today, let us resolute to make our country self-reliant. Come, let us keep the country united and single, strengthen the value of societal harmony and unity and contribute in the societal and financial progress," tweeted Birla.

The speaker also made it clear that "the country wishes to have peace with all its neighbors."

"Development-oriented policy, and not expansionism should guide the world," said the speaker of Lok Sabha while refuting the theory of expansionism.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI)