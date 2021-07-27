Infighting In Chhattisgarh Cong? Health Min Walks Out Of Assembly Over Party MLAs Charges

After Punjab, internal conflict in the Congress party has started in Chhattisgarh. On Tuesday, July 27, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo walked out of the Assembly and said that he wouldn't participate in the session until Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh conducts an inquiry or makes a statement on the allegations leveled against him.

This comes after Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh accused the Health minister of plotting against him and attacking his convoy. In the Assembly, the Health minister stated that he would not be part of the sessions until the government issues a statement.

"I don't find myself worthy to be part of the session of this august House until the Govt orders an enquiry or releases a statement (over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspat Singh)," he said

Following the allegations, earlier on July 26, the state Health Minister had said, "I think it was an emotional statement under pressure. People know more about me than myself in Chhattisgarh. I don't have much to say."

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh's allegations

Congress MLA from Ramanujganj assembly, Brihaspat Singh, had alleged that a vehicle of his convoy was attacked in Ambikapur town of Surguja district as per the directions of Health Minister TS Singh Deo. According to MLA Singh, the state health minister attacked because he had praised Baghel and said that he would continue to be the chief minister of the state. Upon discomfort over the statement, the health minister had attacked his convoy.

The Congress MLA had informed that there were three people involved in the alleged attack, one of whom was a distant relative of Minister Singh Deo. He had also alleged that there was a threat to his life from the Health Minister.

Speaking on this issue, Congress MLA had said, "Will anyone become CM by attacking a tribal MLA? If he thinks that by killing 4-5 MLAs, he (TS Deo) will become CM, then good luck to him. I've apprehensions that besides getting me attacked, he can get me killed. Appeal Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to throw him out.''

He added, "To understand what my fault is, I found out that last month at a press briefing I had said that Chhattisgarh CM will be decided by the high command... I had only said this. Since then he (TS Singh Deo) doesn't respond to calls, his people hatch conspiracies.''

