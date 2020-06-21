International Yoga Day 2020: CM Yogi Extends Greetings; Promotes Message Of 'Yoga At Home'

On the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Yoga brings positive changes in life by working on physical, mental, spiritual aspects of one's life. Taking to Twitter, he said that Shivavarti Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakshnath Ji made Yoga accessible to all. "Wishing everyone 'International Yoga Day' this year with the concept of 'Yoga at Home', CM Adityanath said.

'Happy International Yoga Day to all!'

योग हमारे जीवन से जुड़े भौतिक,मानसिक,आत्मिक,आध्यात्मिक आदि सभी पहलुओं पर काम कर जीवन में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाता है।



शिवावतारी महायोगी गुरु श्री गोरक्षनाथ जी ने सर्वजन हेतु योग को सुलभ बनाया।



'योग एट होम' की संकल्पना के साथ सभी को 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस' की शुभकामनाएं।

'A precious gift of Indian culture'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted saying, "Yoga is a medium that establishes harmony between body and mind, action and thought & between man and nature. Modi Ji's efforts led to global acceptance of Yoga, which is a precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity."

योग तन और मन, कार्य और विचार तथा मनुष्य और प्रकृति के बीच सामंजस्य स्थापित करने का एक माध्यम है।



सम्पूर्ण मानवता को भारतीय संस्कृति के इस अनमोल उपहार को मोदी जी ने अपने प्रयासों से वैश्विक स्वीकृति प्रदान करवायी जिससे आज पूरे विश्व ने योग को अपनाया है।



योग दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ

On the eve of International Yoga Day, the government on Saturday said about 96,196 candidates have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers through various skilling initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The government's other programmes on skilling include Recognition of Prior Learning, Short Term Training and Special Projects.

The states with the highest number of skilled candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

About International Yoga Day

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by PM Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015, and in India, the Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event that included PM Modi, several dignitaries that arrived from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people who celebrated the day at Rajpath, New Delhi. Around 21 yoga asanas were performed for about 35 minutes.

