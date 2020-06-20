Why Do We Celebrate International Yoga Day On June 21? Know Its Significance

International Yoga Day, also known as World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, every year, since 2015. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that has benefited people across the world to maintain a state of physical and mental well-being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014 addressed the UN assembly and discussed the essence of Yoga, he said that June 21 is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.

Also read | World sauntering day meaning, significance, history, and celebration

Why is June 21 celebrated as International Yoga Day?

Initially on, December 11, 2014, Asoke Mukherji, India's Permanent Representative introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly. The draft was supported by 177 Member States who sponsored the text, which was adopted without a vote. International Yoga Day proposal gained support from many global leaders, 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution, which is the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UNGA Resolution of such nature.

Also read | World Sickle Cell Day 2020: All about its history and details of the blood disorder

While presenting the proposal to the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and discussed the essence of Yoga. He added, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with you", in the UN General Assembly.

Also read | Autistic Pride Day 2020 - History, Significance, and everything you need to know

On December 1, 2016, the practice of yoga was listed as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. The impact of yoga on physical and mental well-being has always been a topic of methodical studies, with evidence that regular yoga practice yields benefits for low back pain and stress. In 2017, a Cochrane review found low‐ to moderate‐certainty evidence that yoga improved back function compared to non-exercise.

Also read | International picnic day 2020: Know about the history, significance and celebration

The first International Yoga Day was witnessed around the world on June 21, 2015. In India, 35,985 people, including Modi and dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 asanas for 35 minutes at Rajpath in New Delhi. This event became the largest yoga class ever held, and with the largest number, 84 of participating nationalities. Similar days have been held in cities in India and around the world each year since then.