Last Updated:

MP Congress Demanding Covid Package Worth 50% Of India's Total GDP Infuriates Netizens

Netizens took to Twitter to question the economics behind MP Congress demanding 50% of the GDP as a stimulus package for COVID, after PM Modi's announcement

Written By
Ananya Varma
MP Congress

After the Madhya Pradesh Congress expressed disappointment to the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus fund announced by PM Modi, demanding 'at least 50% of the GDP', netizens took to Twitter to question the economics behind Congress' demand.  "20 lakh crore only? Modi Ji, this is a pandemic. Everything is destroyed. Not just 10% of GDP, at least give 50% of GDP," tweeted the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Netizens also dug up previous statements of the Congress party where-in they had demanded PM Modi 'to go bold' and declare a stimulus fund of at least 5-6% of the Indian GDP.

Read: PM Modi Lays Down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' As India's Plan To Battle Coronavirus Crisis

Netizens react:

Read: MP Congress Slams PM Modi's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Covid Package, Demands 'at Least 50% Of GDP'

5th largest package amongst G20 countries 

India's overall package amounts to about 10% of GDP, equivalent to about $266 Billion, which is, in turn, equivalent to 100% of the GDP of Pakistan. Along with this, as per the Economic Stimulus Index (CESI), India's package is one of the largest in the world. Even among G20 nations, the largest stimulus fund announced by Japan for the country stands at 21% of its GDP. India's stimulus package, standing at 10 per cent of the GDP, fares as the fifth-largest among G-20 economies in terms of spending as a percentage of GDP.

Read: '$266 Billion - 10% Of GDP': Here's How India's Covid Package Compares To Other Countries

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all