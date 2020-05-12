PM Modi Lays Down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' As India's Plan To Battle Coronavirus Crisis

Following the marathon meetings with Chief Ministers of states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday. In his address, PM Modi emphasised on the need of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' i.e. Self-Reliant India as the only way forward amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire world today. The Prime Minister highlighted that the world looks upon India to lead in this battle and that the 21st century should be the century where India shines.

'Way to battle the pandemic'

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "The present situation calls for one thing and that is - Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. As a nation, we are at a critical condition and this is the way forward to battle the pandemic. I would like to explain this with an example. When the Coronavirus crisis started, India did not produce a single PPE kit and did not even hear the name of N-95 masks often. Now, the country manufactures 2 lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N-95 masks every day."

PM Modi stated that the country was able to step up its efforts because it turned the crisis into an opportunity. He added that the Indian culture epitomises - Vasudhev Kutumbakam - World is one family and while the world battles between life and death, Indian medicines are providing a ray of hope. The Prime Minister also reflected upon India's past endeavours like when the country got free of open defecation, Polio and TB, it impacted the entire globe and that is why every country looks up to India at this moment. "World is convinced that India can do better and offer better for the welfare of humanity. The goal of 130 crores Indian becoming self-reliant is the key to this. When we were prosperous, then India always walked on the path of development," PM Modi added.

