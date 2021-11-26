It's Become Fashion For 'some Elements' To Oppose Laws Passed By Parliament: Kiren Rijiju

Days after the Central government ordered the repealing of the contentious Farm Laws, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said it was disturbing to see “certain elements” oppose the implementation of laws that are passed by the Parliament constitutionally.

Speaking at the launch of an online course on the Indian Constitution on Thursday, Rijiju acknowledged that as citizens of a democratic country, we have the right to oppose, differ, and dissent. But at the same time, whatever is done constitutionally must be respected, he said.

Rijiju said it has become a fashion for “some elements” to accuse the government of not following the Constitution or to propagate that a law passed by the majority is 'unconstitutional.' Such elements are emerging more in the “deeper areas” of the country, he said, describing it a “very disturbing” scenario.

Debates and discussions on laws should be held in the Parliament, Rijiju emphasized. Talking about the times when BJP was in the Opposition, he said the party opposed the passing of certain laws in the Parliament and held extensive debates on the proposed legislation. But once the bill becomes law we would always keep quiet, he said.

Rijiju maintained that opposition to a bill is a subject matter of the Parliament, but when the same becomes a law and remains unimplemented. then it can lead to “some kind of crisis in the country.”

"When in Opposition, even we used to debate. But after a law was made, we would be quiet. Now it's become a fashion for some elements to oppose lawful government decisions. Opposing a bill in the Parliament during the debate is fine but when a law is made, how can you say it's not implementable," said the Law Minister.

Centre rolls back farm laws after year-long protests

Rijiju's statement is significant as it comes in the backdrop of the Centre's move to repeal the three farm laws that were introduced last year amid opposition from a section of farmers. The Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared the bill to be tabled in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament to withdraw the laws.

Even after the Supreme Court put on hold the implementation of the farm laws in January this year, the farmers refused to call off the protests and demanded its complete rollback.

The minister added it was for the judiciary to decide whether an act is constitutional, and not the private citizens. If one abides by the Constitution then he or she shouldn't oppose the law after it has been passed by the Parliament and the assemblies adopt it.

