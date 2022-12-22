'It's BJP's New Idea, Scared Of Truth': Rahul Ignores Covid Todo, Continues Bharat Jodo

'It's BJP's new idea,' said Rahul Gandhi who is leading Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after the Union Health Ministry sent a letter to him to follow 'all COVID-19 guidelines' or suspend the pan-India foot march 'in the national interest'.

“It’s their (BJP) new idea. They wrote a letter to me asking me to suspend the Yatra as a new wave of the novel coronavirus may hit the country. All these are excuses as they are scared of India knowing the truth,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted trying to explain the chronology of the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter. “4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing the situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi the day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye…”, Ramesh tweeted.

Health Minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi

In the letter to Rahul Gandhi, Mansukh Mandaviya had written, "I request [Rahul Gandhi] that COVID protocol, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate. If this Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national interest."

Driving the current surge in COVID-19 cases in China, and some other countries is the BF.7 variant. India since June has reported four cases of this variant. While three have been detected in Gujarat, one case has been traced to Odisha. With panic growing over this variant, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting, in which he directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.