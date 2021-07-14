'It's Good To See Even Opposition Parties Are Praising AAP's Work In Punjab': Delhi CM

During his visit to Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that even the Opposition parties are praising Aam Aadmi Party's good work. The Delhi Chief Minister said that one feels encouraged about it. This statement by Arvind Kejriwal comes a day after Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted that AAP has always recognised his vision and work for the state.

It's good to see that even opposition parties are praising AAP's good work. One feels encouraged about it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Goa

'AAP has always recognised my vision': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab.

Earlier on Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu had taken to Twitter and said that Opposition AAP has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab. Stating that it is clear that Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party clearly knows, who is fighting for Punjab, the Congress MLA said, "Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present Punjab Model."

Delhi CM announces free electricity for Punjab

On June 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the high electricity prices in Punjab and announced free electricity for all in the state if his party forms the government. He also mentioned that his government is providing free electricity for up to 200 units to the people in Delhi.

The Delhi CM had said, "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you in Chandigarh tomorrow."

Kejriwal's visit to Amritsar

On June 28, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Amritsar, announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. He added, "Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community. It is the right of the Sikh community. The face of the Chief Minister will be discussed later, but whosoever he will be, Punjab will be proud of that person."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists had staged a protest against Kejriwal's arrival, by showing black flags. Meanwhile, AAP had accused Captain Amarinder Singh of not permitted to hold a press conference, scheduled on Tuesday at 1 pm at Punjab Bhavan. The party asserted that "We will hold the press conferences no matter how hard Captain tries"

Responding to AAP's accusation Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back so why should we stop him now from having a press conference. If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. AAP just wants to do drama even if it means lying".

Punjab's 2017 assembly polls

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

