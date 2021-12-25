IYC Approaches NHRC, Seeks Action Against Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Poll Violence

In a key development, the Indian Youth Congress on Friday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The youth wing of the Congress party also sought action against the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata, Soumen Mitra.

The CM, as well as the Police Commissioner, were accused of 'doing nothing' when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers "indulged in large-scale violence and beat up the Congress candidates" during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections that took place on December 19.

"A Congress candidate was stripped in full public view and beaten up mercilessly. Another party candidate was beaten up in the presence of several police officers," the Congress youth wing said in the complaint. "There was a large-scale violation of human rights but the police department and state administration stood there and did absolutely nothing and in some places rather assisted the goons," it added.

'Kolkata Municipal Corporations been made a farce': BJP

Before Congress, BJP had complained against TMC to the State Election Commission for the polls. In its complaint letter, BJP said, "With the utmost of regret and concern, the Bharatiya Janata Party would like to put on record that today's polls for the Kolkata Municipal Corporations have been made a farce. Since the morning, for the entire day widespread violence, booth capturing, CCTV cameras face covered or made to face away from the booth, our agents being driven out of booths goons of TMC accompanying voters to the EVM, etc," the BJP wrote in a letter addressed to the West Bengal Election Commission.

The party has also highlighted how Meena Devi Purohit, a five-term counsellor was physically attacked and her blouse torn. "Vijay Ojha, Brijesh Jha and many others were attacked. In each and every case the Kolkata police despite being present took no action to prevent the incident or apprehend the culprits," the BJP wrote in its letter.

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee had a contrary view about the elections. She had said, "I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently."

In the polls, TMC won with a comfortable margin in 134 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with three seats and the Congress and the Left won from two civic wards each. Independent candidates secured the remaining three of the 144 wards in the Bengal capital in the results declared on Tuesday.