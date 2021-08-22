J&K: Advocate Claims RTI Query Revealed Details Of State Land Owned By Former Dy CM

A recent RTI query by an advocate has revealed that former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta holds the claim of "state land". The advocate claimed that Kavinder Gupta along with two other persons had occupied the land illegally. However, the BJP leader denied the allegations and demanded a probe against the same.

RTI reveals illegal land held by former J&K deputy CM

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel, who had filed an RTI regarding land ownership said that the "facts" have been revealed. He claimed that the reply obtained from Bhalwal Tehsildar proves Kavinder Gupta guilty of holding land illegally. "Kavinder Gupta had denied that no state land is in his possession. He had also registered complaints against those who spread fake news on social media but now the fact is exposed in the RTI reply," Shakeel told ANI.

The advocate claimed that the RTI revealed two others in the case. According to the reply, Gupta along with Subash Sharma and Shiv Rattan Gupta jointly occupied Khasra No. 1789 measuring 23 Kanal, 9 marla state land at village Ghaink in Bhalwal tehsil in Jammu district between 2010 and 2017. The advocate said that the incident happened under the National Conference-Congress coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2010. The Khasra Girdawari (revenue department document that specifies land and crop details) recorded the then Mayor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, Kavinder Gupta’s name against the land.

However, this document was cancelled on February 9, 2017, by the Bhalwal Tehsildar following a 2011 order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court directing the government to cancel holdings of state lands in the name of private individuals. The direction was sought in public interest litigation filed by Professor S K Bhalla through Sheikh Shakeel. Kavinder Gupta was seated as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the order. Now, advocate Shakeel claimed that the order wasn’t taken through and the Gupta illegally holds the land.

However, Kavinder Gupta has denied the allegations and said that it was an attempt to defame him. The BJP leader demanded a probe in the matter. "Earlier also this kind of attempt was made to defame me. I don't possess any land there. I don't even know where Ghaink village is. It should be investigated as to who registered the land in my name," Gupta said.

IMAGE: ANI