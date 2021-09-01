J&K: Amit Shah Appeals To Industrialists To Invest, Avers 'development Our Responsibility'

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, launched an interactive web portal for transparent and easy registration of industrial units in Jammu and Kashmir under the 'New Central Sector Scheme'. Launching the portal via video conferencing, Home Minister Shah urged industrial leaders to come forward and invest in the valley.

Speaking at the launch event, Shah informed that the scheme could provide estimated benefits worth Rs 24,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir's industrial sector and generate jobs for the region's youth.

The Central government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had cleared the 'New Central Sector Scheme' in early August offering four incentives to encourage industrial growth in the Union territory. The incentives include the Capital Investment Incentive, Capital Interest subvention, Goods and Service Tax Linked Incentive, and Working Capital Interest Subvention.

Shah pointed out that before the abrogation of Article 370, the youth of Kashmir was left behind while the rest of the country witnessed industrial development. He added that now "all the obstacles to development" have been removed. With the launch of the interactive portal, Home Minister Shah hoped for a "new dawn of investment and industrial development" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Launch of Web Portal for registrations of units under the 'New Central Sector Scheme 2021' for Jammu & Kashmir. #TransformingJnK https://t.co/tKMO2xma7j — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2021

Amit Shah talks about 'a new beginning of development'

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre has taken every step to maintain democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Citing the example of recent panchayat elections, he noted that not a single bullet was shot and the polls concluded 'peacefully'.

Taking a jibe at the previous Kashmir administration, Shah said that while previously money from politicians would reach selective people, presently money for development reaches the village panchayats and blocks directly. He called the situation "a new beginning of development" that has started at the grassroots level.

हम जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकतंत्र को नीचे तक लेकर गये हैं, एक भी गोली चले बिना शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से पंचायत चुनाव हुए।



पहले नेताओं से बचा हुआ पैसा लोगों तक पहुँचता था, अब विकास कार्यों का पैसा सीधा गाँव, पंचायत व ब्लॉक के खाते में जाता है जिससे जमीनी स्तर पर विकास की एक नई शुरुआत हुई है। pic.twitter.com/5MDLdmAN6d — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2021

Development schemes for Kashmir

Home Minister Shah then talked about the development that Kashmir has witnessed under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. He mentioned "100% electrification through Saubhagya Yojana Health insurance, gas, and toilets to all approval of 56,088 houses from PMAY-U and 136,722 houses from PMAY-G" and said this was the answer to those asking what the government has done in the valley. In his concluding remarks, Shah assured citizens that the security situation in Kashmir is under control.