Amid speculation that Assembly elections might take place in J&K later this year, Republic TV accessed the draft seat-sharing formula of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for 47 seats of the Kashmir region. In August 2020, National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), Awami National Conference (ANC) and Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) joined hands to form the PAGD in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood.

In 2020, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Subsequently, JKPC and JKPM pulled out of the alliance. Nevertheless, parties like NC and PDP coming together is a significant development as they garnered 20.8% and 22.7% of the vote share in the 2014 Assembly polls respectively. Elections will also take place in 43 seats of Jammu. The two-year-long delimitation process in J&K came to an end in May this year.

Here is the seat-sharing formula of PAGD:

Karnah- NC Trehgam- PDP Kupwara- PDP Lolab- NC Handwara- NC Langate- NC Sopore- NC Rafiabad- NC Uri- NC Baramulla- PDP Gulmarg- NC Wagoora Kreeri- PDP Pattan- NC Sonwari- NC Bandipora- PDP Gurez (ST)- NC Kangan(ST)- NC Ganderbal- NC Hazratbal- PDP Khanyar- NC Habba Kadal- NC Lal Chowk- PDP Chanpora- NC Zadibal- NC Eidgah- NC Central Shalteng- NC Budgam- NC Beerwah- NC Khan Sahib- NC Chrar-i-Sharief- PDP Chadoora- PDP Pampore - PDP Tral- PDP Pulwama- NC Rajpora- PDP Shopian- PDP Zainpora- PDP Kulgam- CPI(M) Devsar- PDP Dooru- PDP D H Pora- NC Kokernag (ST)- PDP Anantnag- PDP Anantnag West- NC Shangus Ang East- NC Srigufwara Bijbehara- PDP Pahalgam- NC

PAGD to contest elections together

Speaking to the media on Monday, both NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asserted that PAGD constituents will contest the J&K elections together. Abdullah opined, "God will take us out of these difficulties. Our path should be correct. Democracy will continue. We will protect the Constitution on which we have taken the oath. If they can conduct elections during floods, why can't do it now? PAGD will fight the elections together". Meanwhile, Mufti said, "We intend to contest the elections together as it is the will of the people that we should strive together for the restoration of our lost dignity".