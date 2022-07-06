Last Updated:

SCOOP | J&K Elections: Gupkar Alliance's Seat-sharing Formula For 47 Seats Accessed; Details Here

Amid speculation that Assembly elections might take place in J&K later this year, Republic TV accessed the draft seat-sharing formula of the Gupkar alliance.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Gupkar Alliance

Image: PTI


Amid speculation that Assembly elections might take place in J&K later this year, Republic TV accessed the draft seat-sharing formula of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for 47 seats of the Kashmir region. In August 2020, National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), Awami National Conference (ANC) and Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) joined hands to form the PAGD in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood.

In 2020, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Subsequently, JKPC and JKPM pulled out of the alliance. Nevertheless, parties like NC and PDP coming together is a significant development as they garnered 20.8% and 22.7% of the vote share in the 2014 Assembly polls respectively. Elections will also take place in 43 seats of Jammu. The two-year-long delimitation process in J&K came to an end in May this year.

Here is the seat-sharing formula of PAGD: 

  1. Karnah- NC
  2. Trehgam- PDP 
  3. Kupwara- PDP 
  4. Lolab- NC
  5. Handwara- NC
  6. Langate- NC
  7. Sopore- NC
  8. Rafiabad- NC
  9. Uri- NC
  10. Baramulla- PDP
  11. Gulmarg- NC 
  12. Wagoora Kreeri- PDP
  13. Pattan- NC
  14. Sonwari- NC
  15. Bandipora- PDP
  16. Gurez (ST)- NC
  17. Kangan(ST)- NC
  18. Ganderbal- NC 
  19. Hazratbal- PDP
  20. Khanyar- NC
  21. Habba Kadal- NC
  22. Lal Chowk- PDP
  23. Chanpora- NC
  24. Zadibal- NC
  25. Eidgah- NC
  26. Central Shalteng- NC
  27. Budgam- NC
  28. Beerwah- NC
  29. Khan Sahib- NC
  30. Chrar-i-Sharief- PDP
  31. Chadoora- PDP 
  32. Pampore - PDP
  33. Tral- PDP
  34. Pulwama- NC
  35. Rajpora- PDP 
  36. Shopian- PDP 
  37. Zainpora- PDP
  38. Kulgam- CPI(M)
  39. Devsar- PDP 
  40. Dooru- PDP 
  41. D H Pora- NC
  42. Kokernag (ST)- PDP
  43. Anantnag- PDP 
  44. Anantnag West- NC
  45. Shangus Ang East- NC
  46. Srigufwara Bijbehara- PDP
  47. Pahalgam- NC

PAGD to contest elections together

Speaking to the media on Monday, both NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asserted that PAGD constituents will contest the J&K elections together. Abdullah opined, "God will take us out of these difficulties. Our path should be correct. Democracy will continue. We will protect the Constitution on which we have taken the oath. If they can conduct elections during floods, why can't do it now? PAGD will fight the elections together". Meanwhile, Mufti said, "We intend to contest the elections together as it is the will of the people that we should strive together for the restoration of our lost dignity". 

READ | Former J&K Deputy CM says Congress, NC, PDP responsible for targeted killings in Kashmir
READ | Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre over ED action against Rahul Gandhi; calls it 'witch hunt'
READ | After Owaisi, Mehbooba Mufti defends Mohammed Zubair; says 'arrested on frivolous charges'
READ | Amarnath pilgrims' entry into Kashmir post 3.30 pm barred for security reasons: Police
First Published:
COMMENT