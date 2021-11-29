After National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah disapproved of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments on Article 370, Azad once again clarified his statement by saying that statehood in Jammu and Kashmir must be restored. He also slammed the media for allegedly misquoting him earlier.

Azad stated, "Some sections of the media tried to misquote my speech in Kashmir. Let me make it clear – we have a united, single stand on the August 5 decision. The decision has led to widespread public dissatisfaction in Jammu as well as Kashmir. The unemployment rate is sky-high. Tourism is finished. Instances of militancy have gone up. We want an end to the problems faced by the public. Statehood must be restored, an early election held next year and the jobs/land act brought back."

On Saturday, Azad had said that militancy is majorly in three parts of Kashmir and requested all political parties in the Valley to not politicise it. Instead, he suggested creating an atmosphere where people could believe that elections could take place.

"I urge all the political parties to create an atmosphere which is conducive for election. People are in distress in Jammu and Kashmir," Azad had said. He had also urged forces to be careful that no civilians get injured during the anti-terror operations.

Omar Abdullah Takes On Ghulam Nabi Azad

However, while speaking at a rally in Kishtwar on Monday, former J&K (state) CM Omar Abdullah responded to Azad and remarked, "If (Article) 370 is our legacy, then (Article) 370 is a bigger legacy of Congress. (Article) 370 came into existence because of this country's first PM Nehru Sahab. If Congress is not ready to save its own legacy, then how can they save others? Have they decided in advance what the decision of the court will be? The hearing is yet to commence in court. And we feel that our case is very strong. But these people have already conceded defeat and said that it is futile to talk about this."

Article 370 abrogation & formation of PAGD

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the Houses of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, six political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Chairing an all-party meeting on June 24, PM Modi promised that J&K will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over.

Image: ANI