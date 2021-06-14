J&K Police Alleges PDP Leader Waheed Para-Pakistan 'nexus'; Asks Google For Assistance

The J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing filed a 19-page charge sheet against PDP youth wing president Waheed Para in a designated court in Srinagar. Alleging that Para received instructions and advice from Pakistan-based secessionist leaders and terrorist groups, the police has approached Google US to provide contents of emails exchanged by him through his three email IDs. This request has been routed through the Ministry of External Affairs under the aegis of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

The charge sheet alleges that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to launch prosecution against the PDP leader “for establishing a nexus with terrorists to seek their backing for his political gains and for reciprocating by way of providing a range of help and support which led to terror strikes". However, PDP has consistently rejected these allegations and termed them as "politically motivated". Moreover, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has cited independent UN human rights experts to claim that Para has been kept in inhuman conditions and tortured.

Waheed Para's prolonged incarceration

Along with other mainstream political leaders, Waheed Para was detained on August 5, 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked. While he was released from a sub-jail and put under house arrest in February 2020, the NIA arrested him on November 25, 2020, in suspended DSP Davinder Singh's case. Based on the alleged disclosure of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed, the arrest took place three days after he filed nomination papers from Pulwama for the District Development Council election.

Granting bail to the PDP youth wing president on January 9, the special NIA court highlighted loopholes in the agency's case. However, he was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing of the J&K Police while he was walking out of the Jammu District Jail. He was brought to Srinagar for investigation in connection with the link of J&K politicians with Pakistan and terrorists. This FIR has been registered under various Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39, 40, 120B, 121, 121A and 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, unnamed politicians of the Union Territory have been accused of “aiding and supporting” terrorism and establishing “relations with different Pakistan-supported terrorist and secessionist organizations. While rejecting Para's bail plea in this case on February 23, a court observed, “If personal liberty and the security of the state are pitted against each other, the latter will prevail. If enlarged on bail, the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country will be endangered".