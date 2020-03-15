Jagan Mohan Reddy Claims 'many Coronavirus Cases Cured By Paracetamol'; Naidu Slams Him

In a shocking comment, Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday downplayed the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) claiming that many cases have been 'cured by Paracetamol' while addressing a press conference at his legislative capital Amaravati. Stating that there was no need to hit the panic button due to the pandemic spread of the disease, he claimed that the virus inflicted only those who were already sick. Andhra Pradesh has reported one positive case of the pandemic as of date.

Coronavirus Outbreak: ISIS advice terrorists to 'cover mouth while yawning, sneezing'

Naidu slams Jagan's 'Paracetamol' cure to Coronavirus

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to share parts of Reddy's speech and slam how lightly the CM had taken the deadly disease. He commented if the virus could have been treated by Paracetamol, countries would have just increased their production. He further urged people to ignore the Chief Minister and take precautions.

Coronavirus claims lives and it spreads VERY VERY fast. It cannot be taken lightly, especially by a man sitting on the CM's chair. Shocked to see @ysjagan say that it can be treated with a Paracetamol.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/0CV08K8CW6 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 15, 2020

PM Modi leads SAARC conference on Coronavirus, shares 'Prepare, don't panic' mantra

Jagan claims 'Paracetamol used as medication' for Coronavirus

"We have to be aware of a few facts about Coronavirus. Coronavirus has been spreading for quite a while now. The virus started in one country and has now spread to other countries. It has been displayed as a dreadful disease that has killed many people, making a situation to hit the panic button. There is no need to do that and it can't be termed as a dreadful epidemic," said Reddy.

He added, "The virus inflicts those who are already sick and can cause harm to them. 80% of the people who are healthy are not affected by the disease - 'it comes and it goes'. It may be cured by medication and that medication is paracetamol. Moreover, in China, those afflicted have been isolated into a stadium and treated."

PM Modi announces 'COVID-19 Emergency fund'; pledges $10 mn to battle pandemic in SAARC

Jagan lashes out on postponement of polls

In the lieu of the press conference, Reddy also lashed out at the State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for arbitarily postponing of the rural and urban local body elections. Claiming that Naidu had appointed the Commissioner of 'his own caste', he slammed the transfer of collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts, saying that if SEC is authorising such transfers, 'Why was a government needed?'. He has also complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the postponing of polls.

"We did not appoint Ramesh Kumar as SEC, it was Chandrababu Naidu who appointed his own caste man. But how can he act in such discriminate fashion?" he lashed out.

Pakistan raises Kashmir at SAARC COVID-19 meet, demands lifting of 'lockdown in J&K'