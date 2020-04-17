Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Seeks Response From Chief Secy On Alleged Attacks On Oppn MPs

After reports of BJP MPs being prevented from carrying out relief work by West Bengal police in their constituencies amid COVID-19 crisis surfaced, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a response from the State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha with regards to the curtailment of activities of the MPs by police and administration.

In a statement, the Governor said: "I am deeply concerned at media reports, as also from direct inputs to me, through MPs, that their legitimate activities to play affirmative role as representatives of the people to alleviate their suffering in the present challenging scenario are being adversely impacted by outrageous politically motivated steps of the Police and Administration."

READ | Bengal Guv Urges Mamata To Follow Constitution

MPs have pivotal role, particularly in our fight #Covid19. Impeding their activities by district administration is serious.



Those so engaged are in for serious consequences. Such political alignment will not be overlooked.



State officials must disable political affinity. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 17, 2020

Politically motivated attacks

BJP MPs John Barla (Alipoorduar), Raju Bista (Darjeeling), Arjun Singh (Barrackpore) and Dr Subhas Sarkar (Bankura) have reported to Dhankar that attacks on them are "politically motivated" and done at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress party. “They have sought strict action against the officials who are committing major misconduct by aligning with the ruling party, and playing political games,” the Governor said.

Dhankhar further said, “Surely in a system subject to the rule of law, police and administration cannot dictate their actions by political stances or for political purposes. Such an activity by them is prohibited by applicable service law regime and amounts to major misconduct.”

READ | Mamata's Officials Failing To Enforce Lockdown Be Shown The Door: Governor

Threat to democracy

Jagdeep Dhankhar said each of these incidents raises a worrisome situation about the proper working of democracy and he observed that the police was "heavily politicised" and acts in partisan manner.

"Several directives have been imparted by the Parliament and the Central Government as regards the treatment that is required to be meted out to MPs, Raju Bista, John Barla, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Arjun Singh, who hold significantly important position in the political field and are important for their constituency," the Governor stated.

READ | Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Praises CM Mamata Banerjee On Her Tackling Of Coronavirus In Bengal

Governor Dhankar urged the CS to send:

A firm directive to all the DMs and senior police officials that their actions must be within the four corners of law totally distanced from any political content and reverential to the elected representatives MPs and MLAs;

As regards the issues raised by the four MPs, which are in public domain in ample measure, a status report may be urgently secured by the CS from the concerned DMs/senior Police officials for being made available to this Office, and

Curtailment of liberty of the MPs as indicated by them and as reported in the media, be forthwith undone, and update be indicated.

READ | Dhankar Urges Mamata To Work Together With PM To Combat COVID-19

(PTI Photo)