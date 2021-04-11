Jagdeep Dhankhar Reacts To Cooch Behar Violence; Says 'all Must Unitedly Condemn Violence'

Following the firing incident in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, in which 4 people were killed, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and said that all must stand unitedly to "condemn and abjure" violence that has no place in democracy. Stating that he is pained and anguished at incident in Cooch Behar, which lead to the loss of lives, the West Bengal Governor said that people in authority must show statesmanship.

All must unitedly condemn and abjure violence that has no place in democracy.



Pained and anguished at violence in Coochbehar leading to loss of lives.



People in authority must show statesmanship & ensure respect for constitutional institutions & CAPF engaged in public duty. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 11, 2021

BJP delegation meets EC

Earlier during the day, a BJP delegation comprising of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Bhola SIngh and Hans Raj Hans met the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi at 1:00 pm.

Reacting to Cooch Behar violence, CM Mamata Banerjee on Staurday demanded Unon Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Slamming the EC for lack of security, she alleged that the SP of Cooch Behar was recently favouring BJP. Stating that Mamata Banerjee did not hold the Central forces responsible for the incident, she said she will be visiting the victims' house on April 11 and release compensation soon.

EC bans politicians in Cooch Behar

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 72-hour ban on politicians of all parties from entering West Bengal's Cooch Behar district following a firing incident at a polling booth that killed four people on Saturday. Apart from the entry ban, the EC also enhanced the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Polling for the fifth phase will be held on April 17.

The firing took place after locals allegedly attacked CISF personnel and "attempted to snatch their rifles" due to a "misunderstanding" at polling booth no. 126 in Sitalkuchi, the poll panel said in a statement.

"The ECI further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e., for polls scheduled on April 17) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," the order said. Generally, the silence period before an election date is of 48 hours.

West Bengal Elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

