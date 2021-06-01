Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams CM Mamata For 'unconstitutional' Stance During Cyclone Yaas Meet

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of a recent review meeting in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar revealed that Mamata Banerjee had an urgent phone call with him on May 27 regarding the review meetings. He further stated that Mamata Banerjee put forth conditions that she will boycott the meeting if the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attends it.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Mamata Banerjee

"Ego prevailed over Public service"

Constrained by false narrative to put record straight: On May 27 at 2316 hrs CM @MamataOfficial messaged “may i talk? urgent”.



Thereafter on phone indicated boycott by her & officials of PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas if LOP @SuvenduWB attends it.



Ego prevailed over Public service — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 31, 2021

Further, he stated that the actions of Mamata Banerjee led to the shredding of democracy. In addition, he also labelled May 28 as 'a dark day' in India’s long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism. He added that the West Bengal Chief Minister and other IAS functionaries tore apart all the constitutional principles.

"Democracy imperilled by such unconstitutional stance," Dhankhar added

With unparalleled trampling of constitutional values & affront to the office of PM, May 28 will go down as ‘a dark day’ in India’s long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism.



At PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas democracy was shredded @MamataOfficial and Chief Secy @IASassociation. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 31, 2021

All constitutional principles were torn asunder by CM @MamataOfficial and functionaries @IASassociation at PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas



Democracy imperilled by such unconstitutional stance.



Time #Media to introspectively check fear quotient in WB that threatens rule of law. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 31, 2021

Cyclone Yaas review meeting

During the review meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had apparently cut short her meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rushed through the proceedings even as she arrived almost 30 minutes late. Sources further added that the West Bengal CM and State Secretary arrived late in spite of being in the same premises. In addition, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was also present in the review meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee appeared to rush through the meetings and left as she handed over the review documents and left citing other commitments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 crores to Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand for immediate relief activities. In order to assess the complete extent of damage, the inter-ministerial team is set to visit the states, as per the PMO. The Prime Minister also announced ₹ 2 lakh each for the families of each of those who died in cyclone-related incidents. A sum of ₹ 50,000 would be paid to those injured in such incidents.