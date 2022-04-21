Jahangirpuri Violence: Shatrughan Sinha Condemns Riots, Demands Action Against Culprits

Demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the recent violent clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpur area, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha has asserted that religions must be treated equally and that there should be secularism in the country.

His statements came in view of the multiple communal clashes that broke out in different parts of the countries including Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence and other clashes that were reported during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations last week, which led to a situation of chaos and riots.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha on Wednesday said that such incidents should not take place and strict action must be taken against the culprits. Further adding that religions must be treated equally and there should be secularism, the TMC MP said, "There should be brotherhood, peace & development everywhere."

Notably, Shatrughan Sinha recently registered a major victory for the Trinamool Congress after emerging as a winner in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 3,03,209 votes, further breaking party's jinx of not winning the seat since its formation.

SC to take up hearing on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Speaking about the developments concerning the Jahangirpuri violence that took place in Delhi, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice L Nageshwar Rao will be hearing the plea regarding the Jahangirpuri demolition drive carried out by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). This came after the court ordered a status quo on the activity, further bringing a halt to the demolition.

As far as the police investigation is concerned, the police have arrested more than 20 people in connection to the violence including shooter Sonu, who was seen pointing a gun at the procession. On the other hand, a Delhi court on Wednesday also granted custody of Gulli to the police. As per the order, Gulli, the arms supplier to one of the key accused of Jahangirpuri violence, will remain in police custody for three days.

Image: PTI